Insider Selling: MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Sells £20,233.20 in Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Bell sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.41), for a total transaction of £20,233.20 ($26,535.34).

LON MSI opened at GBX 270 ($3.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of £43.73 million and a PE ratio of 16.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 243.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 228.61. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.67).

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile (Get Rating)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

