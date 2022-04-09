Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Director Sells $149,758.00 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $37.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Movado Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Movado Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.