Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells 3,298 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $325.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $327.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of McKesson by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

