Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells 1,381 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $28,186.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Marie Mendoza sold 2,100 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00.

KTOS traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,755. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -970.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

