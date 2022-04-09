Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Pamela B. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GO stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after buying an additional 368,445 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,199,000 after buying an additional 76,221 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,998,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,345,000 after buying an additional 150,093 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after buying an additional 343,990 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

