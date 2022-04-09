Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) CFO Sells $270,400.00 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) CFO Charles Jemley sold 5,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Jemley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Charles Jemley sold 15,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $731,550.00.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $50.57 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

