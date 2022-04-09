Insider Selling: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $267,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,502,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $354,240.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $876,600.00.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 59.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at about $667,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 31.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

