Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $57,780.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.21, for a total value of $2,544,200.00.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00.
Shares of NET stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.84.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $320,895,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $3,527,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
