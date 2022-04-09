Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $57,780.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.21, for a total value of $2,544,200.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00.

Shares of NET stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $320,895,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $3,527,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

