Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.

INGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Inogen alerts:

NASDAQ INGN opened at $32.42 on Friday. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.23 million, a PE ratio of -111.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inogen will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 230,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,448 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 740,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 32,159 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 135,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.