InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading 4.6% Higher

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $37.09. Approximately 5,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,631,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. InMode’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InMode by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $182,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,681 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in InMode by 432.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in InMode by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $152,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in InMode by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $116,734,000 after purchasing an additional 814,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

