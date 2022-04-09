Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.01. Infinera shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 17,334 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

