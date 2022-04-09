Indexed Finance Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $960,959.56 and $2,025.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

