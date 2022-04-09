Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,953.20 ($25.62).

IMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

LON:IMB traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,677.50 ($22.00). 2,715,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £15.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,822 ($23.90). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,658.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,618.17.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

