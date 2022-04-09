Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,953.20 ($25.62).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,677.50 ($22.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,658.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,618.17. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.90). The company has a market cap of £15.94 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.