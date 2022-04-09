IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IM Cannabis Corp. is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector. It operates principally in Israel, Germany and Canada. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Israel. “

NASDAQ:IMCC opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. IM Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $150.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 130.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in IM Cannabis in the third quarter worth $222,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 416,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IM Cannabis (Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

