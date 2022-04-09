IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “IM Cannabis Corp. is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector. It operates principally in Israel, Germany and Canada. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Israel. “
NASDAQ:IMCC opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. IM Cannabis has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $150.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.
About IM Cannabis (Get Rating)
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.
