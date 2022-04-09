Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ikena Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $265.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 3.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 879,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 208,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 89,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 116,308 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.