II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

IIVI stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 707,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,196. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $91,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,407. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 230,085 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

