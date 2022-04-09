Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $224.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.58 and a 200-day moving average of $242.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.20 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.