Ieq Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO opened at $120.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

