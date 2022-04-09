Ieq Capital LLC Sells 222 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,251,430. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $57.52 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

