Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MOS opened at $73.86 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

