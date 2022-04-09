Ieq Capital LLC Has $330,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,102 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in DraftKings by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $16.38 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

