Ieq Capital LLC Buys 80 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pool by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pool by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Pool by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $422.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.62 and a 200-day moving average of $491.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $361.88 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.44.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

