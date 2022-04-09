Ieq Capital LLC Buys 73 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,278,000 after buying an additional 53,517 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,617,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 768,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.68. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

