Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 552 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.73.

DPZ stock opened at $394.79 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.46 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.