Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, Acquires 77,924 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BRZE opened at $36.55 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

