IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.71

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.71 and traded as high as C$4.50. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$4.44, with a volume of 888,582 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMG. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.71.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart bought 22,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,875,611.56.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

