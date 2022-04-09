Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Huntsman worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $23,966,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUN opened at $34.55 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

