Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

HBAN stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,885 shares of company stock worth $593,213. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,869 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,537,000 after purchasing an additional 312,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

