Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,339 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after buying an additional 4,124,809 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,488,000 after buying an additional 3,109,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,786,000 after buying an additional 173,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,404,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,459,000 after buying an additional 1,818,126 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,885 shares of company stock worth $593,213 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 11,862,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,654,012. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

