Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $490.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.94.
Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $457.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.69. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.