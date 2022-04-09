Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $490.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.94.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $457.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.69. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

