Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Down 8.3%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.40. 8,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 395,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUMA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Humacyte from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humacyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

Get Humacyte alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61. As a group, analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at $48,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at $10,158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.