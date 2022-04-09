HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.04.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $438.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.88 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -262.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

