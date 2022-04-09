Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.94

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.94 and last traded at $61.04, with a volume of 3707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hub Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Hub Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $938,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 2,472.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 51,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

