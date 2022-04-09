HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.10

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.10 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.28 ($0.20). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 15.80 ($0.21), with a volume of 105,093 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.55. The stock has a market cap of £110.68 million and a PE ratio of 22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

In related news, insider Alan Peterson bought 888,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £151,029.53 ($198,071.51).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

