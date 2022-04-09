HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 550 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($7.21) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.38) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.30) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.95) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.69) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 553.82 ($7.26).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.95) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £107.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 521.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 467.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.42%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.40), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($370,457.60).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

