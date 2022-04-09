Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 941 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,095 ($14.36) to GBX 941 ($12.34) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.34) to GBX 940 ($12.33) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Howden Joinery Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.51) to GBX 1,000 ($13.11) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $960.33.

OTCMKTS:HWDJF opened at $10.52 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

