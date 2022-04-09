Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLI. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.
Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 539,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,196. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.64.
In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,267,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
