Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLI. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 539,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,196. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,883,000 after buying an additional 860,727 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,635,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,267,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,002,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

