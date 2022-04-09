Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$42.31 and last traded at C$42.94. Approximately 1,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.94.

Get Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF alerts:

About Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT)

The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focusedexclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.