Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

HMN opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,976,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares during the period. KEMPER Corp bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,573,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 138,839 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

