Hive Price Tops $0.95 on Major Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $382.46 million and $8.15 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004376 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000231 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 403,143,836 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

