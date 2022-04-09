Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.64.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hexcel by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hexcel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after buying an additional 186,592 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hexcel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

HXL stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $54.60. 404,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,237. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 287.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

