Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.46.
HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hess stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.89. 2,683,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.76. Hess has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $113.78.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s payout ratio is 83.33%.
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
