Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.46.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,143,000 after acquiring an additional 439,656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 22.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 15.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.89. 2,683,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.76. Hess has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

