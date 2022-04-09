Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.79

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.79 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 12281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 3,745,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,726,000 after acquiring an additional 780,218 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,062,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,359,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after purchasing an additional 410,086 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

