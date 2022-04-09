Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.96

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.96 and last traded at $88.71, with a volume of 1099769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.14.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average is $79.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,182,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,479,000 after buying an additional 68,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after buying an additional 302,350 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after buying an additional 1,159,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,243,000 after buying an additional 60,128 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.