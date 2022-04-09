Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($94.51) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €78.00 ($85.71).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.52 ($67.60) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($142.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €67.15 and its 200-day moving average is €72.85.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.