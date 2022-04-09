Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €68.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €78.00 ($85.71).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €61.52 ($67.60) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €72.85. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($142.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

