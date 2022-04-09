HempCoin Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded down 49.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 59.6% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $744,393.82 and approximately $153.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.75 or 1.00057612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026238 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002009 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,765,834 coins and its circulating supply is 265,630,684 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.