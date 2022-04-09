HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($97.80) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($96.70) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €76.41 ($83.97).

HFG opened at €39.91 ($43.86) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($107.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.45.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

