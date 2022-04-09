Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Insider Nigel Hanbury Sells 13,000 Shares

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) insider Nigel Hanbury sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £20,150 ($26,426.23).

Shares of HUW opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Friday. Helios Underwriting Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 187.50 ($2.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.66 million and a PE ratio of -34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

